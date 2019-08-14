As Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose, Aldebaran Financial Increased by $1.14 Million Its Stake; Copper Rock Capital Partners Boosted American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Position by $3.17 Million as Stock Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 2.57 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 44,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 261,321 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61 million, up from 216,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 169,863 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares to 9,309 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,662 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 96,696 shares to 136,515 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc Sponsored Adr by 20,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,201 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC).

