As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Increased Its Holding by $5.40 Million; De (DE) Share Value Rose While Davenport & Company Has Increased Its Holding

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 1.77 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in De (DE) by 147.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 13,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 23,240 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 9,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $151.7. About 611,018 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 0.41% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 189,366 shares. First Finance National Bank accumulated 0.22% or 8,826 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 252,724 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 238 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Savant Capital Ltd Company reported 2,363 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc invested in 47,330 shares. Penobscot Management holds 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 6,880 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability Com has 137,727 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 2% or 122,017 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cibc Mkts invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Raymond James Tru Na holds 14,355 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Co owns 212,723 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 76,223 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ions by 51,165 shares to 174,802 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs (NYSE:CBS) by 6,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,122 shares, and cut its stake in Unp (NYSE:UNP).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.42M shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 80,380 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc holds 1.61% or 43,140 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd holds 60 shares. Prudential Fincl has 417,557 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Co owns 517,772 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited holds 1.14 million shares. Burren Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 20,584 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 24,155 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 1.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 2,020 are owned by Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Co. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Td Asset Inc reported 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Florida-based Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,200 shares.

