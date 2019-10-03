As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.17 Million; Gofen & Glossberg Lifted Holding in Chevron (CVX) as Stock Value Rose

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 2.68 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 4,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 328,606 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.89M, up from 323,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.75. About 2.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortland Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 1.20M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 53,627 shares. Scholtz & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 2,000 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 76,178 shares. Essex Service has invested 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has 15,444 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak accumulated 2,544 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs stated it has 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northside Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,846 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,397 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs Lp has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investec Asset Management reported 1.01% stake. Invest Wi holds 1.7% or 11,853 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “No Zip: Energy Sector Q3 Seen Weak Despite Attack On Oil Supplies – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron sets new goals for greenhouse gas reduction – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s (CVX) Management on Barclays 2019 CEO Energy-Power Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Bonds: These 3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks Offer Superior Income Potential – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,933 shares to 414,805 shares, valued at $34.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,744 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc Adr.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78B and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Ltd Limited Com reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Focused Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 3.82M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 7,500 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 900 are held by Barrett Asset Management Ltd Co. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc reported 152,355 shares stake. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 21,848 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 4,984 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 84,147 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tcw Group reported 771,188 shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 1,544 were accumulated by Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 420,226 are owned by Miller Ltd Partnership.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.