As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Boosted Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Stake

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Financial stated it has 149,822 shares. Adirondack Trust invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 141,587 were reported by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,464 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 12.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.96M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.22 million shares. Oakmont Corporation stated it has 8.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,019 are held by Kopp Investment Advisors Limited. Foster Dykema Cabot Commerce Ma invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik Communication Limited Co accumulated 14,536 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 9,027 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.45 million shares. Trustco Comml Bank Corp N Y holds 2.98% or 22,478 shares. Madrona Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,589 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 277,263 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated holds 0.63% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1.23 million shares. Bessemer has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com reported 223,120 shares. Southernsun Asset Limited Liability holds 850,570 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 296 shares in its portfolio. 9,412 are owned by Regions. Sivik Glob Health Ltd Liability reported 1.57% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Marshall Wace Llp owns 26,985 shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc reported 234,608 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 80,538 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 606,514 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,000 are owned by Highland Capital L P. Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,000 shares to 62,970 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.