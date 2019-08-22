As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Roberts Glore & Company Boosted Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Usca Ria Has Boosted Position by $733,249

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 2.81 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 22,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 18,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 7.55M shares traded or 87.09% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.85% or 250,752 shares. Water Island Cap Llc reported 26,790 shares stake. King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 1.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 13,145 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advisors. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Apriem Advisors has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Merchants Corp invested in 23,674 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Murphy holds 1.57% or 53,588 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.71M shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 1,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,098 shares. Adage Grp Limited Liability Company reported 1.21M shares. Barr E S And Co has 1,147 shares. Monroe Bankshares Mi reported 1,351 shares stake. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,103 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,139 shares to 51,866 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 18,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,352 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldg holds 0.04% or 177,063 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 125,590 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Weiss Multi owns 30,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Connecticut-based Viking Global Investors Ltd Partnership has invested 1.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny accumulated 0.06% or 7,600 shares. Ajo LP invested in 0.19% or 703,396 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.12% or 27,688 shares in its portfolio. 14,252 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Company. Argent Tru invested in 0.12% or 22,090 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 80,380 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 239,076 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.34% or 724,752 shares. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Trust reported 4,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

