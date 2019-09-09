As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Horizon Investment Services Lifted Stake; As Five Below (FIVE) Market Value Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 4,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, down from 67,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 449,947 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.97M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Fred Alger Inc invested in 438,595 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,058 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Parametric Port Associate Ltd accumulated 154,159 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 203,213 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co has 1,854 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 46,149 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 0.12% or 218,399 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 0.09% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 800,403 shares. Hodges Mngmt holds 0.05% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $9.68M for 176.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 460,866 shares to 695,166 shares, valued at $62.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading LP invested in 22,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.02% or 124,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.05% or 329,127 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,507 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 1.37 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Navellier & Inc has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cambridge Rech Inc accumulated 0.02% or 35,224 shares. Andra Ap holds 143,400 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% or 417,557 shares.