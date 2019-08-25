As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Eminence Capital LP Lifted Holding by $123.96 Million; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Central Securities Has Lowered Stake by $2.80 Million as Shares Rose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $175.27. About 832,141 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 479.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.08 million, up from 487,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,190 are owned by Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. C M Bidwell & Associates reported 110 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has 583,500 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Invesco holds 3.33 million shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 18,064 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Management holds 0.34% or 129,030 shares. Moreover, Wright Serv has 0.72% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,721 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 6,798 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 85,788 shares in its portfolio.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,333 shares to 9.36 million shares, valued at $328.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,089 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

