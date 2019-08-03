As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Boosted Holding; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Price Rose, Diam Company LTD Cut by $28.24 Million Its Stake

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 70.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 482,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 60.41 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 13/03/2018 – Not going to get to the $AMD story today on @HalftimeReport

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04M, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $818.99 million activity. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC sold $817.85 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 156,200 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 234,335 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.1% or 38,518 shares. The New York-based Laurion Cap LP has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Mengis Inc owns 0.31% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 21,700 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 2,348 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 839 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management holds 0.98% or 36,797 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% or 171,395 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Management holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund invested 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 7.93M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 11,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2.11M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 23,566 shares to 200,225 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc by 18,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 18,098 shares to 393,901 shares, valued at $63.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 16,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,621 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors owns 196 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 27,736 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.09% or 18,064 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 42,166 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 38,744 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schroder Mngmt Group reported 232 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,014 shares. Charter Tru holds 4,059 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.19 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sivik Healthcare Ltd Co owns 80,000 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). American International Group owns 196,259 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.