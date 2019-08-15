As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Increased by $5.40 Million Its Holding; Ashford Capital Management Lifted Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position by $8.96 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 2.98M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 365,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 213,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 111,955 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 26,173 shares to 44,043 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA) by 7,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,221 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP).

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year Revenue Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Share Price Has Soared 656%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Awarded $18 Million in Power Utility Engineering Contracts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

