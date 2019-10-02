As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Has Upped Position by $858,000; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Decreased Its Stake by $582,400

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 35,582 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 45,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 4.32M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 1.43M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,500 shares to 23,753 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Consolidated Inv Grp Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 61,000 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 2,112 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 1.89M shares or 0.43% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.08% or 33,900 shares. Gyroscope Cap Gp Lc holds 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 15,533 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 933,535 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.39% or 17,000 shares. 286,428 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associate. High Pointe Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.35% or 18,420 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Psagot House reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Everence Capital Management Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,940 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nordea Ab reported 436,564 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 296,970 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 35,315 shares to 44,989 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North American (EMLP) by 126,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,385 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Pfd Sec And Income (FPE).

