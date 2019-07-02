As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Declined, Miller Investment Management LP Increased by $11.38 Million Its Holding; Sei Investments Company Decreased Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $5.95 Million as Shares Rose

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 228,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,294 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, down from 450,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 5.00M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG)

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 3.56 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 16,811 shares to 152,680 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 7,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.95M for 16.93 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot And Conoco Shareholders Need A ‘Special Dividend’ Payment – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas posts quarterly cash flow, production records; hikes dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,114 shares to 8,420 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,716 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

