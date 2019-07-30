As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Declined, Bridger Management Boosted Position; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sands Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 4.30 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $201.47. About 465,794 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)B3 Rating To Blom Bank’s Deposit Certificates; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Finland’s Aa1 Ratings; Outlook Remains Stable; 21/03/2018 – Malaysia’s debt-to-GDP ratio runs high among A-rated sovereigns – Moody’s; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IMPACT OF U.S. TRADE DISPUTE WITH CHINA IS MANAGEABLE FOR RATED CHINESE COMPANIES; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2/Vmig 1 Loc-backed Rating To San Francisco Airport Commission, Ca, San Francisco International Airport Second Series Revenue Bonds Series 2018b & C; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S WITHDRAWS CELL C’S RATINGS DUE TO LACK OF INFORMATION; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Acquirer Of Helpsystems In Connection With Lbo; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa/Vmig 1 To Ct Housing Finance Authority’s Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds 2017 Series C, Subseries C-3; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 22/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Ba1 Ratings To Nmc Health; Outlook Stable

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.08M shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,302 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha" published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha" on July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Moody's Corporation (MCO) President and CEO Raymond W Mcdaniel Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Moody's Highlights its Ongoing Commitment to ESG – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019.

