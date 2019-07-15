As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Declined, Aldebaran Financial Has Lifted Holding by $1.14 Million; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $357,858 as Stock Price Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.37M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 13,200 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 172 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 1.71M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 0.52% or 40,000 shares. Everence Capital Inc has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sit Invest Associates reported 53,265 shares. Captrust holds 196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Torray Limited Liability Company invested in 1.62% or 290,064 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability has 25,668 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 122 shares. 197,024 were accumulated by Vantage Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares to 19,375 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,237 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lonestar Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.77% or 200,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Co reported 0.41% stake. 13,440 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Mercantile Trust Co has 630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd holds 0.11% or 4,134 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Com holds 0.01% or 42,546 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 7,634 shares. Cordasco Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Seatown Holding Pte Limited has 167,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Jump Trading Limited holds 0.13% or 7,485 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.00 million for 10.09 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK).

