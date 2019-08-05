As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Fort LP Has Upped Position; As Dennys (DENN) Valuation Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised by $4.19 Million Its Holding

Fort Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 141.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 19,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 32,562 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 13,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 663,595 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 233,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.60 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 31,746 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 166,550 shares. Focused Wealth accumulated 200 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 94,182 shares. 950,478 were reported by Strs Ohio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 71,886 shares. D E Shaw & reported 2.60 million shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 42.27M shares. Assetmark reported 0.17% stake. Icon Advisers reported 44,822 shares. York Capital Mgmt Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 1.7% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Three Peaks Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.81% or 51,600 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James Assocs Lc has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Fund Sa has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 166,343 shares to 88,455 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 49,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,097 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

