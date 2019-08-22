As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Lifted Its Holding; Jolley Asset Management Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Trimmed by $319,166 as Stock Value Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 13.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 479.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.08M, up from 487,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 3.43 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset reported 73,000 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 8,847 shares. Moneta Group Advsr Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,019 shares. 11,043 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 153,730 shares. 15.35 million were accumulated by Swiss Bank & Trust. Moreover, Zacks Mngmt has 2.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.03M shares. Main Street Ltd Llc holds 0.63% or 36,732 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory Corp has 3.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 249,165 shares. Cookson Peirce & Incorporated reported 531,663 shares. 138,953 are owned by Menlo Advsr Limited. Ntv Asset Management Lc has 1.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 206,557 are owned by Oak Ridge Lc. Snow Management Lp has 89,576 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.39% or 1.17 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 214,466 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $307.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 755,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,987 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).