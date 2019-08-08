As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Upped Its Holding; Brave Warrior Advisors Trimmed Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position as Valuation Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.46M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07M, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 5.96 million shares traded or 122.02% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion

More news for Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: "Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 189,030 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $197.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 213,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

