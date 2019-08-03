As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Raised by $11.38 Million Its Holding; Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile While Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Stake by $397,670

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability stated it has 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axa stated it has 410,187 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp has 327,092 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 183,660 shares. Three Peaks Management Limited Liability Co has 51,600 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 103,297 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 38,744 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Management Co stated it has 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nomura Holding has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 659,316 shares. Pinnacle Inc invested in 5,756 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.02% or 55,870 shares. American Intl has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $69.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,546 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 38 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 154,897 shares stake. Kellner Capital Ltd Llc owns 59,400 shares or 7.39% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Limited Com accumulated 25,217 shares. Bluemountain Lc reported 0.41% stake. Stephens Inc Ar has 2,695 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 202,896 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ameriprise Inc owns 283,334 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 33,723 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 22,886 shares. Schroder Group Incorporated holds 3,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burren Cap Advsrs holds 25.62% or 22,978 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 19,904 shares stake.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Cor (NYSE:XOM) by 7,916 shares to 33,403 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S & P 500 (SPY) by 2,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,539 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).