As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Declined, Bloom Tree Partners Raised Its Holding; As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Market Valuation Rose, Broadview Advisors Raised by $306,150 Its Position

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.99. About 239,532 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $197,397 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 56,600 shares to 333,956 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 17,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.