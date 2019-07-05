As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Declined, Bloom Tree Partners Increased Holding; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $4.70 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.24M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Chesley Taft And Associates Lc reported 9,964 shares. Axon Lp holds 157,300 shares or 17.54% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 21,507 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.83% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Modera Wealth Ltd reported 10,150 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl Network invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Barclays Plc holds 0.03% or 799,586 shares in its portfolio. Westpac reported 46,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Moore invested in 0.13% or 10,459 shares. Zacks reported 116,851 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 20,380 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp reported 530,505 shares stake. Profund Advsr Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 565,364 shares.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares to 178,203 shares, valued at $47.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,733 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40 million worth of stock. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,642 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).