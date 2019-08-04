As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Upped Its Holding by $5.40 Million; P2 Capital Partners Position In Ebix (EBIX) Was Has Raised

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 312,530 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 15,177 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 13,316 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 16,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadian Management Limited Partnership holds 0.35% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 179,100 shares. Millrace Asset Group accumulated 45,070 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer owns 183,878 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 3,834 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 342 shares. 8,400 are held by Numerixs Investment Technology. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has invested 1.18% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.24% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 119,426 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 17,100 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ebix Offers to Acquire India’s Largest Corporate Travel Exchange, Yatra Online, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EbixCash Acquires Essel Forex Limited Nasdaq:EBIX – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ebix Signs Centaurus Financial, Inc. to their AnnuityNet Platform – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ebix Successfully Expands the A.D.A.M. Health Services Business to India with Key Healthcare Client Wins – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Carroll Financial Associate Inc reported 0% stake. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 9,194 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Palisade Cap Ltd Llc Nj reported 300,995 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 24,155 shares. Focused Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toth Advisory accumulated 480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management holds 1.10 million shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt stated it has 116,851 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. C World Group Holding A S stated it has 187,306 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Allstate accumulated 23,814 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Iberiabank invested in 5,068 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.