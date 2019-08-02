As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.99 Million Its Position; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Has Upped Position

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 19.44 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 265.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 37,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 51,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 14,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.63M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Agf Invs Inc owns 0.77% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.30M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 93,354 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Invest Communication holds 0.1% or 23,231 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 10,200 shares. Focused Wealth reported 200 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,334 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurant Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 54,995 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Inc accumulated 0.06% or 1.19 million shares. Daiwa Securities Gp invested in 0.01% or 15,622 shares. 165,476 are held by Leuthold Group Limited. Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,737 shares to 64,063 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,734 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

