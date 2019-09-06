As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Healthcor Management LP Lifted Stake by $38.33 Million; Chatham Capital Group Holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Decreased by $507,430

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.16. About 130,923 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97 million, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 1.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 550,299 shares. 58,944 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company. Us State Bank De has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 6,000 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 49,700 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mercer Advisers reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Duncker Streett Com holds 0.04% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 329,127 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Southpoint Cap Advisors Lp accumulated 1.30M shares. 8,090 are held by Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Com. Sectoral Asset Management Inc reported 4,180 shares. Gsa Llp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 4,637 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,780 shares to 338,770 shares, valued at $62.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 258,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,910 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,702 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Brinker Inc invested 0.09% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.38% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Amer Grp accumulated 148,050 shares. Mariner Limited Co, Kansas-based fund reported 3,591 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Quantitative Invest Management, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,900 shares. 6,300 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Qs Invsts Llc reported 2,700 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 0.11% or 65,569 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 11,800 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62M for 53.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares to 126,194 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).