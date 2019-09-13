As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Clark Capital Management Group Has Lifted Stake by $5.78 Million; Ack Asset Management Has Decreased Mixt (MIXT) Position by $781,500; Valuation Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 6,335 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 111,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 589,088 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.89 million, up from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 106,305 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO

Analysts await MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MIXT’s profit will be $4.22M for 17.89 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by MiX Telematics Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cwm Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,053 shares. Moreover, Frontier Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,940 shares. 2,012 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 229,808 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axa stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Snow Capital Lp invested in 2.76% or 801,500 shares. Gam Ag owns 11,074 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,220 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc reported 20,512 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 7,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Llc reported 15,533 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 104,535 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 54,470 shares to 16,485 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 29,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,377 shares, and cut its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

