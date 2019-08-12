As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Aldebaran Financial Has Increased Position by $1.14 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $639,100

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.62. About 2.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – REPORTS OF FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG’S CONFIRMED ATTENDANCE ARE INCORRECT – HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING; 22/05/2018 – IMPORTANT NOT TO LOSE TRACK ON COMPETITION THAT FACEBOOK ENABLES SMALL BUSINESSES TO REACH CUSTOMERS-ZUCKERBERG; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in U.S; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 04/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Unscathed as Investors Look Past Scandal: Street Wrap; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profiled data scraped by third parties; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 979,693 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,172 shares to 31,672 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 11,473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 48,437 are owned by National Bank Of The West. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.08% or 125,590 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc holds 6.03M shares. Moreover, Oz Management Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Putnam Invs Llc reported 426,139 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prtn has invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gru One Trading Lp reported 22,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.41% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp stated it has 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hbk Investments LP stated it has 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Private Advsrs has invested 2.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc invested in 232,881 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 17,230 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 1.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 932,668 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd reported 46,829 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 564,600 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co has 15,373 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.88% or 307,561 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa invested in 2.96% or 24,170 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.08M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 386,281 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).