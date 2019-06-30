As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Declined, Aldebaran Financial Increased Its Holding; Cannell Capital Position in Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Trimmed by $8.24 Million

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 40,464 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 40.91% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68B market cap company. It closed at $52.44 lastly. It is down 5.12% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 47,386 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr Lp holds 2.93% or 1.30 million shares. The Florida-based Cypress Cap has invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited reported 20,380 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,190 shares stake. Tdam Usa Inc owns 159,659 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Com stated it has 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp owns 112,172 shares. Highland Management Ltd Liability Com owns 16,903 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 327,359 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 172 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 7,588 shares. 58,910 are owned by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares to 9,309 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,237 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,378 are owned by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,590 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 3,614 shares or 0% of the stock. 62 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Kennedy Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 989,202 shares. M&T Bank reported 0% stake. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 12,483 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 120,597 shares. 186,960 are held by Cannell Cap Ltd. Invesco invested in 0% or 79,168 shares. Zacks invested in 0.02% or 30,901 shares.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.17 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 697,974 shares to 723,349 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandridge Energy Inc by 272,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).