As Centene Del (Call) (CNC) Share Price Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $51.80 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 274,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.97 million, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.85. About 25.85 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (CNC) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 27,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 89,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 61,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 2.51M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 97,659 shares to 304,976 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 933,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,500 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,968 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 14,448 shares. Voya Inv Limited Com accumulated 4.83M shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,780 shares. Tegean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Pennsylvania-based First National Bank & Trust And Of Newtown has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Ocean Llc accumulated 4,169 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has 1.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 273,298 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Thomasville National Bank & Trust holds 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 107,049 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.45% or 271,189 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.37% or 28,064 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 29,783 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,600 shares. Bp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,000 shares. Veritable LP has 5,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset owns 1.10 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 965,695 shares. Greenleaf invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Colony Gp Limited Co holds 0.42% or 187,883 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.11% or 961,972 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Com holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 50,783 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 320,778 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 11,200 shares. Zacks Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 116,851 shares. Strs Ohio reported 950,478 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 72 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) owns 99,710 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 19,300 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DUK) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE).