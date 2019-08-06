As Centene Dek (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.04 Million; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Beach Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 4.33 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $240.64. About 2.03 million shares traded or 66.20% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Inc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 565,364 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated. 908,800 were reported by Ci Investments Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 618,258 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Advsrs Limited Llc owns 3,650 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Pension Ser has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fmr Limited Liability reported 4.68M shares stake. Hsbc Pcl owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 238,296 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 8,708 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rbf Ltd Liability Co accumulated 49,760 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ls Advsr Limited accumulated 0.07% or 20,380 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 119,346 shares. 2.38M are owned by Epoch Invest Prtn.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 4.42M shares. Stonebridge Cap Inc reported 5,033 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 5,367 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc holds 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,044 shares. Joel Isaacson & has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). C Gp A S has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,349 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 1,457 shares. Principal Fincl reported 963,023 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 621,284 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Portland Glob Ltd Llc reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Foyston Gordon And Payne, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.01% or 116,197 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 26,966 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 1.39% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 49,715 shares.