As Centene Dek (CNC) Stock Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake by $2.04 Million; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Value Rose, Cim Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $235.74. About 347,416 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Com accumulated 15,528 shares. Capital World Invsts accumulated 27.78M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Ranger Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has invested 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highbridge Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 78,478 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 280 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 254 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 15,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.33% or 24,672 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 300 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 6,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene and WellCare stockholders back tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WellCare, 2019 Business of Pride – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Teladoc And Invest In The Pioneering Trailblazer Of Healthcare Of Tomorrow With Conservatively +60% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene boosts stake on Spanish healthcare provider to 90% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.