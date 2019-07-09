As Centene Dek (CNC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Raised Its Position; As Ventas (VTR) Shares Declined, Financial Counselors Cut Its Stake by $3.32 Million

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 4.78M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 52,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 59,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 1.61 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 17.27 million shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 3,824 shares. 98,088 are owned by Cap Fund Mngmt. Ranger Inv LP holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 76 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.09% stake. Frontier Inv, Texas-based fund reported 6,940 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 572,010 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 11,473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horizon Svcs owns 58,149 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets owns 98,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 8,768 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset holds 200,000 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.11% or 383,552 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 2.78M shares. Kepos Cap Lp invested 1.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.19M for 18.33 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

