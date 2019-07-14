As Centene Dek (CNC) Share Value Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Increased Position; A F L A C (AFL) Stock Price Rose While Lbmc Investment Advisors Increased by $1.84 Million Its Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 2.12 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. The insider LAKE CHARLES D II sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82 million. Koide Masatoshi also sold $1.29 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Monday, February 4.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AFLAC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is It Time To Buy Aflac Ahead Of Their Anticipated Dividend Increase? – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Points of Light Names Aflac One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the US – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac (AFL) Reports Acquisition of Argus Holdings LLC and its Subsidiary, Argus Dental & Vision Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa holds 8,618 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 68,663 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Limited Liability reported 894,074 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 0% or 170 shares. Blb&B Ltd Llc owns 4,380 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 6.24% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Homrich Berg stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.14% or 542,403 shares in its portfolio. 78,452 were accumulated by Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Com. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.04% or 264,152 shares. Andra Ap has 0.26% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 114,967 shares. 4,623 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Co. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0.03% or 13,760 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 5.03 million shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Viking Glob Investors LP invested in 1.28% or 4.20 million shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 254 shares. Cibc World accumulated 67,017 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Agf Incorporated has 0.77% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc owns 1,233 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0% or 5,882 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,692 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rbf Capital Lc owns 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 49,760 shares. 38,610 were accumulated by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. B And T Dba Alpha holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 23,169 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 95,970 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.