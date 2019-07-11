As Centene Dek (CNC) Market Value Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding; Hms Holdings (HMSY) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Increased Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 145.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 13,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,645 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671,000, up from 9,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 216,265 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.95M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11,995 shares to 47,314 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 39,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,074 shares, and cut its stake in Natl Health Investors (NYSE:NHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 67,084 shares. 584,158 are held by Loomis Sayles & Com Lp. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 10,756 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Limited stated it has 898,265 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs stated it has 0.24% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Comerica Bancorp has 0.02% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 110 were accumulated by Optimum Invest Advsr. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 53,794 shares. Smithfield Tru has 105 shares. Kbc Nv reported 57,672 shares. Lincoln invested in 8,148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 222,773 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 21,371 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 71 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 155,417 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap stated it has 10,012 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 13,550 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 7,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Green Valley Invsts has 1.91% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 705,268 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 6,714 shares. 53,265 were reported by Sit Investment. Rice Hall James And Llc holds 0.04% or 21,507 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 98,088 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 618,258 shares. Fiera invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 71,423 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 18,034 were accumulated by Cypress Group. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 426,139 shares. Virtu Ltd holds 0.12% or 40,972 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

