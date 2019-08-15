As Centene Dek (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Raised Position; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Cut by $11.09 Million Its Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 2.21 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 138,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 522,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 660,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 81,426 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Management holds 0.13% or 116,851 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 21,888 shares. Wright Investors Service invested in 33,721 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Co, a Arizona-based fund reported 250 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 223,120 shares. Cs Mckee Lp has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 6.03M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 5.03M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 121,035 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 1.06% or 265,123 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability owns 522 shares. Hilltop owns 14,557 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System stated it has 76,597 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 40,631 shares to 211,164 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 533,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

