As Centene Dek (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Upped by $2.04 Million Its Stake; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $513,110

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 249,940 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 3,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 421,482 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.95 million, down from 425,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $125.68. About 71,060 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,648 were reported by Avalon Advisors Limited Co. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 706,062 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors holds 587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. C Grp Hldgs A S stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Alliancebernstein LP owns 543,094 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,515 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.41% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 15,499 shares. Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 9,424 shares. American International Grp Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Architects reported 0.5% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cannell Peter B Com Inc holds 82,933 shares. 381,048 were reported by Polar Cap Llp. 2,841 are held by Mariner Ltd Co.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enel Chile S A by 158,672 shares to 5.47 million shares, valued at $28.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 8,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,046 shares, and has risen its stake in St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

