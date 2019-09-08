As Centene Corp. (CNC) Share Value Rose, Leuthold Group Has Increased Holding by $4.23 Million; Timpani Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Nice LTD (NICE) by $661,850 as Market Valuation Rose

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 93.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 79,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 165,476 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 85,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 14,289 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 19,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 369,889 shares traded or 76.90% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,237 shares to 20,817 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Holdings Limited.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $68.35 million for 34.78 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 31,332 shares to 80,091 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Trust Short S&P500 by 157,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,648 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).