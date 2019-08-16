As Centene (CNC) Valuation Rose, Cortland Associates Raised by $16.51 Million Its Position; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Increased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 3.89 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 188.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 53,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 81,376 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, up from 28,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.68M are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 244,637 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lord Abbett & Ltd holds 167,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 12,657 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,100 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Camarda Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 407 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department reported 2,973 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,579 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cutter Com Brokerage holds 0.11% or 2,490 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Llc Pa reported 153,404 shares stake. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd owns 445 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment owns 0.55% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 762,557 shares. Usca Ria Limited Com has 0.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,587 shares to 274,982 shares, valued at $32.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 27,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,938 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.