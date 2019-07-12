As Centene (CNC) Valuation Declined, South State Has Increased by $824,044 Its Holding; As Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 59,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,408 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, up from 163,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $89.62. About 4.30 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example

South State Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 147.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 15,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,107 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 5.12M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc accumulated 15,622 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 9,358 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Comerica State Bank reported 94,182 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 883,966 shares. 1.30 million were reported by Southpoint Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership. Brinker Cap has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corp New York has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 4.02 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.05% or 41,410 shares. Burney owns 64,045 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC) Says 2-for-1 Stock Split is Effective – StreetInsider.com” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,022 shares to 286,895 shares, valued at $33.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) by 9,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,665 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, BRKS, BBT – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse sees Starbucks running to new highs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurants Hungry for Technology Amid Risks: 4 Key Picks – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Starbucks (SBUX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 48,653 shares to 35,389 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,640 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Forbes J M Llp owns 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,030 shares. Cognios Ltd holds 32,121 shares. Sonata Cap Grp accumulated 6,021 shares. Taurus Asset Management owns 25,645 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth accumulated 2,900 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 6,300 shares. Opus Cap Gru Limited Com reported 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 3.63% or 361,156 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 515,468 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 2.92% or 3,542 shares. Amp Invsts has 0.48% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cohen Klingenstein Llc accumulated 6,509 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. $11.64 million worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of stock.