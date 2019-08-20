As Centene (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Monetary Management Group Boosted Holding by $1.45 Million; Private Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 204.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 27,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 40,839 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 13,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 1.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 65,384 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 62,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $212.61. About 14.04 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,260 shares to 52,521 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,203 shares, and cut its stake in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

