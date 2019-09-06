As Centene (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cortland Associates Upped Position; Patterson Companies (Call) (PDCO) Share Value Declined While Continental Advisors Has Cut by $390,600 Its Stake

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (Call) (PDCO) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The hedge fund held 21,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 1.04M shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 2.44M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has 168,000 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 13,200 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Arizona-based Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 414 shares. York Cap Glob Limited Liability Company has 1.7% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Everence Capital Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 7,940 shares. Cadence Cap has 25,668 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.08% or 34,200 shares. Signaturefd reported 2,287 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 0% or 1,233 shares. Moreover, Marietta Prns Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,846 shares. 116,851 were accumulated by Zacks Inv Mngmt. Highland Cap Management LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leavell Inv Management holds 0.16% or 26,884 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,883 shares to 11,061 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion Com by 6,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,736 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Cap Llc stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 1.21 million were reported by Fmr. Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt holds 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 14,000 shares. Sector Gamma As invested in 450,363 shares or 1.58% of the stock. 9.86M were accumulated by Blackrock. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 23,700 shares. Vident Inv Advisory invested in 109,986 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Moody National Bank Division owns 283 shares. Kestrel Invest invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.41 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) by 22,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).