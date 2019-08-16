As Centene (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Boosted by $354,240 Its Position; Whitnell & Co Continues to Hold Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 5,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 3.89 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 22,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 1.86 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 111,771 shares. 5,650 were accumulated by Holderness Investments. Fmr Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.68M shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 218 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc, a New York-based fund reported 414,119 shares. City Holdg owns 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na reported 24,672 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 155,776 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.53M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Charles Schwab Management owns 1.72M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 41,410 shares. Federated Pa holds 38,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial invested in 0.26% or 1.29 million shares. Quantum Capital Management stated it has 18,015 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 5,800 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru owns 485,428 shares. Goelzer Inv Inc stated it has 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bridgeway Mgmt owns 816,959 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advsr holds 41,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington Commerce stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 18,595 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 0.09% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 8,677 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 3.76 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,029 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 31,261 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2.06 million shares.