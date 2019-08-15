As Centene (CNC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Upped Stake; As Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Cut Its Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 103.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 29,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,944 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 28,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 1.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 115,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 376,293 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, down from 491,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 21,781 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great Lakes Ltd owns 7,430 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 77,123 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited reported 22,705 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 232 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 16,903 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 33,589 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.09% or 36.54 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 661,306 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Company holds 57,646 shares. Green Valley Investors Limited Liability accumulated 705,268 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,666 shares. Cibc Asset holds 37,505 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,924 shares to 792,038 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 240,988 shares to 842,856 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 43,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).