As Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cortland Associates Increased Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Fagan Associates Has Raised Position by $301,440

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, up from 44,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37M shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 5.57M shares traded or 18.74% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Co holds 20,821 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,078 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 59,566 shares. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.96% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 156,983 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 463,362 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pitcairn stated it has 7,764 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 4,620 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 17,914 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors owns 4,972 shares. Asset Inc stated it has 29,441 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,811 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 5.91 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,099 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 6,226 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,598 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $14.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 12,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,379 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.