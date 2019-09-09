As Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Upped Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $66.39 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 34,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 346 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26B, down from 32,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 600 shares to 16,458 shares, valued at $491.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29 are held by Macroview Mngmt Ltd Company. Eagle Glob Lc has invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 843,398 were reported by Korea Invest Corporation. Tcw Grp stated it has 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vident Advisory Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bamco New York owns 69,128 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Nbt Bancshares N A Ny has 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,803 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.74% or 7,791 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Twin Cap Management Inc reported 57,295 shares stake. Moreover, Shaker Invs Ltd Company Oh has 0.89% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,525 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 26,820 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 38,229 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Portformulas holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 220 were accumulated by Smithfield Co. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pitcairn invested in 0.08% or 13,746 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj holds 0.51% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 300,995 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.37% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Focused Wealth Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 200 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc owns 5,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.3% or 43,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund stated it has 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenview Capital Lc accumulated 0.34% or 724,752 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 77,791 shares. The Vermont-based Comm Of Vermont has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 4,200 shares to 207,718 shares, valued at $21.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,924 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).