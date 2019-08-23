As Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Icon Advisers Lifted Its Holding by $1.19 Million; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Value Rose, Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lowered Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.71 million shares traded or 22.02% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE DPS GROUP WINS CONTRACT IN SWEDEN FROM ASTRAZENECA; 24/05/2018 – Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AG…; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS STILL DON’T KNOW WHETHER WILL BE MUTUAL RECOGNITION FOR DRUG REGULATION AFTER BREXIT AND INDUSTRY NEEDS CLARITY; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 03/04/2018 – FDA boost for AstraZeneca cancer therapy; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 22,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 22,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “AveXis aims to open Longmont plant by year end amid data probe – BizWest” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares to 422,395 shares, valued at $77.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 5,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent holds 22,090 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.10M shares. Osborne Prns Management Limited Com reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 7,940 are held by Everence Management. Proshare Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 779,020 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru reported 4,059 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 280 shares. 12,196 are owned by Brinker Cap. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 22,023 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grisanti Limited Liability Corporation reported 95,608 shares. 243,483 are owned by Scout Invests. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 70,600 shares to 71,200 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,538 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa Sponsored Adr Class B (NYSE:TOT).