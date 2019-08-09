As Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Raised by $3.31 Million Its Holding; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Share Price Rose While Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.26 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 188.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 62,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 95,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 1.64M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 122,702 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 43,460 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 793,392 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 17,213 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 1.15M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 5,713 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Whittier Tru holds 0.01% or 4,181 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc holds 18,911 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Dupont Mngmt has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Huntington Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nypost.com published: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JCPenney Announces Jim DePaul as Executive Vice President of Stores – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.