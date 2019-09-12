As Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Its Stake by $1.70 Million; As M/I Homes (MHO) Market Valuation Rose, Q Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 2.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 239,998 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Anderson Hoagland & holds 1.49% or 41,621 shares. Argent stated it has 22,907 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 95,253 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Toth Fin Advisory has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 480 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shine Investment Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 290 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bessemer owns 1,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 1.78M shares. Taconic Cap Advisors LP holds 235,000 shares. 350,000 are owned by Cooperman Leon G. 54,143 are held by Horizon Inv Limited Liability Com.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock by 576 shares to 1,249 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 5,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,652 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex LP invested in 22,653 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Quantbot Lp has invested 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 43,619 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Aqr Lc reported 26,937 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 19,546 shares. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Pnc Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 523 shares. 36,534 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 2,535 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 39,944 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.39% or 26,665 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $29.22 million for 8.77 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.