As Centene (CNC) Stock Price Declined, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised by $3.47 Million Its Stake; Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Shareholder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Were Volatile

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 65,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,912 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 67,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN MEAL KITS, PRODUCTS; 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 1.7% Position in Weight Watchers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $2.57; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Oprah sells a quarter of her Weight Watchers stake

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Gp accumulated 167,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Phoenix Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com has 1.16% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Alliancebernstein LP reported 122,789 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). 59,429 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Citigroup has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Invesco holds 111,546 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 127,187 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 73,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 121,744 shares. 4.34M were reported by Blackrock. Aperio Grp Limited reported 0% stake. Washington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 240 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 8,171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 24.50M shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,417 shares to 251,824 shares, valued at $29.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG).