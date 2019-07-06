As Centene (CNC) Stock Declined, Holder South State Lifted Stake; As United Microelectronics (UMC) Shares Rose, Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 323,506 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 25.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$12.41B; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 03/04/2018 – UMC 2303.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.05 BLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 25/04/2018 – UMC SEES 2Q FOUNDRY CAPACITY UTILIZATION IN MID-90% RANGE; 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B; 09/03/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$11.91B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%

South State Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 147.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 15,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,107 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99M shares to 7.69M shares, valued at $30.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,290 shares to 50,518 shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 36,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,743 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

