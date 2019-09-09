As Centene (CNC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Market Valuation Declined, Passport Capital Upped Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.55 million shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 27,736 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 799,586 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors accumulated 0.06% or 156,753 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 2,614 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Natixis has 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 533,533 shares. Smith Asset Management LP owns 659,316 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Rudman Errol M reported 9.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 26,985 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.01% or 119,346 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Assetmark stated it has 355,339 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 4,846 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 238,000 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

