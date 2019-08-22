As Centene (CNC) Shares Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $349,800; Water Asset Management Lifted Itron (ITRI) Position

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 432,475 shares traded or 36.53% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 2.81 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

