As Centene (CNC) Share Value Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $379,480; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Upped Holding

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 16,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 115,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 98,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 2.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 7,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 378,710 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 296 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,738 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 6,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 35,674 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% or 1,666 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Numerixs Tech invested in 0.3% or 43,000 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 66 shares. Ci reported 0.27% stake. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% or 197,024 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Com invested in 2.51% or 331,688 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0.01% or 661,312 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 6,125 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 1.01% or 5.49 million shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co reported 72,759 shares. 70,760 are owned by Guild. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.76% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marco Invest Management Ltd invested in 127,631 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Fruth owns 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,469 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 224,153 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. 150,046 were reported by Atria Investments Ltd Liability. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 0.18% or 80,039 shares. Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability Com reported 339,503 shares stake. Reik Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,205 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.